Music from the Backstreet Boys' first holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas will feature in the upcoming Lifetime movie Santa Bootcamp.

The Backstreet Boys' version of It's Christmas Time Again will be on the soundtrack of the holiday film, which is directed by Mellissa Joan-Hart.

A news release from A&E Networks summarizes the plot: "When event planner Emily Strauss (Emily Kinney, The Walking Dead) is hired by mall magnate Ed Mancini (Patrick Cassidy, Castle) to stage the ultimate Christmas gala for his most important investors, Emily finds herself being sent to bootcamp -- Santa Bootcamp -- to find the perfect Santa and the inspiration she will need to make the evening a success."

A Very Backstreet Christmas, which was delayed from its original 2021 release date due to COVID-19, finally came out on Oct. 14. It's Christmas Time Again is only available as a bonus track on versions of the album sold at Target and doesn't appear on the standard version of the album.