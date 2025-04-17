Netflix is teasing Season 2 of The Sandman, adapted from Neil Gaiman's comic book.

The streamer shared the release date and a new preview Tuesday.

Season 2 will be split into volumes, with the first six episodes arriving July 3, and the final five premiering July 24.

"It has been centuries since we were all together," Destiny (Adrian Lester) says in the preview, sitting at the table with members of the Enless family, including Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Desire (Mason Alexander Park), Despair (Donna Preston) and Delirium (Esme Creed-Miles).

"I'll be interesting to find out why you've called us here," responds Dream or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge).

"Perhaps for you more than any of us, my brother," Destiny says.

The second and final chapter picks up just weeks after the events of Season 1, an official synopsis says.

"After more than a century away from Dreaming, Dream has been restoring and rebuilding his kingdom," the description continues. "As he transforms the palace, he vows to leave the past behind and look to the future. The past, of course, has other ideas."

Lester, Barry Sloane, Ruairi O'Connor, Indya Moore, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Freddie Fox, Laurence O'Fuarain, Clive Russell, Jack Gleeson and Steve Coogan are among the new cast members.