Paramount+ announced Thursday that Samuel L. Jackson will star in NOLA King, a spinoff of its series Tulsa King.

Jackson will play Russell Lee Washington, Jr., who will first be introduced in Tulsa King Season 3. The character is a prison friend of Dwight Manfredi ( Sylvester Stallone ) sent by the Renzetti family to kill Dwight. Instead, Dwight inspires Washington to return to New Orleans after 40 years.

A photo shows Jackson and Sylvester Stallone sitting at a reserved table.

Jackson previously starred in the limited streaming series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and reprised his Marvel role of Nick Fury for Secret Invasion. NOLA King is intended to continue as a franchise.

Paramount Global pitched Stallone the idea of the spinoff. Stallone executive produces NOLA King with Jackson, Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glassner, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox. Jackson's talks with Sheridan were reported in June.

"Chris McCarthy came to me with a game-changing idea: to elevate my show beyond a mob boss series, creating a dynamic, family-driven franchise," Stallone said in a statement. "Sam Jackson is the only choice to anchor this new adventure in NOLA."