Steven Soderbergh returns to direct Magic Mike's Last Dance. Gregory Jacobs directed XXL and Reid Carolin wrote all three films.
Last Dance was first announced as an HBO Max exclusive in November. After the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, CEO David Zaslav expressed interest in focusing more on theatrical releases than streaming originals.
