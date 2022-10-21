Warner Bros. released the first photo from the sequel Magic Mike's Last Dance on Friday. The film opens Feb. 10 in theaters for Valentine's Day weekend.

The photo shows Salma Hayek Pinault touching Channing Tatum 's stomach. Tatum returns as Mike Lane and captions identify Hayek's character as Maxandra Mendoza.

Tatum shared the photo on Twitter. He wrote, "All good things begin in Miami." and promoted the Magic Mike Live tour.

Magic Mike came out in 2012. Its sequel, Magic Mike XXL came out in 2015.

The films star Tatum as a male stripper. Co-stars from previous films like Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Alex Pettyfer and Matthew McConaughey are not listed in the credits for Last Dance.

Steven Soderbergh returns to direct Magic Mike's Last Dance. Gregory Jacobs directed XXL and Reid Carolin wrote all three films.

Last Dance was first announced as an HBO Max exclusive in November. After the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, CEO David Zaslav expressed interest in focusing more on theatrical releases than streaming originals.