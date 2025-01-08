The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announcement has been delayed due to ongoing wildfire concerns in the Los Angeles area.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles," organizers said early Wednesday morning.

The announcement arrived as Southern California's Palisades fire swallowed some 1,261 acres Tuesday evening, with a windstorm raging at 80 mph, sending California into a state of emergency.

Los Angeles is approximately 20 miles to the east of Pacific Palisades.

Instead of the planned event, nominations will be posted to the SAG Awards website on Thursday, officials said in a social media post.

"We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23," the post continues.

The SAG Awards celebrate excellence among film and television actors. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) votes on the ceremony's 13 winners.

Oppenheimer and The Bear performed well last year.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!