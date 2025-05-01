Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending were each nominated for 10 awards, while Dead Outlaw, John Proctor is the Villain, Sunset Blvd. and The Hills of California scored seven nods apiece.
Gypsy star Audra McDonald made Tonys history by securing her 11th career nomination.
