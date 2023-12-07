Sabrina Carpenter is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old singer and actress released a video for her song "Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do" on Thursday.

The music video shows Carpenter look back on a loved-up holiday season with her beau. The couple are seen decorating a gingerbread house, dancing in front of the fireplace, ice skating together, and opening gifts.

Carpenter said on Instagram that the video was inspired by the 1989 holiday film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

"Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do" appears on Carpenter's debut holiday EP, Fruitcake. Carpenter released the album in November.

Fruitcake also features the songs "A Nonsense Christmas," "Buy Me Presents," "Cindy Lou Who," "Is It New Year's Yet?" and "White Christmas."

Carpenter released her most recent non-holiday album, Emails I Can't Send, in July 2022 and a music video for "Feather" in October.