Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Travis Scott 's Days Before Rodeo, followed by Post Malone 's F-1 Trillion at No. 3, Chappell Roan's Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the to tier are Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department at No. 6, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 7, Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind at No. 8, Zach Bryan's The Great American Bar Scene at No. 9 and Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 10.