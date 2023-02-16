Ryan Seacrest is leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan in the spring.

The 48-year-old television and radio personality announced his impending exit during Thursday's episode of the talk show.

Seacrest joined Kelly Ripa on Live in 2017. He will be replaced as host by Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consuelos, with the show to be rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark.

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together," Seacrest said.

Seacrest plans to return to the west coast and will remain part of ABC Entertainment. He will continue to host American Idol and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Seacrest will occasionally fill in as a guest host on Live with Kelly and Mark.

"Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms. As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the Live family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we're sure that viewers will feel the same," Live executive producer Michael Gelman said.

Ripa has co-hosted Live since 2001. Her previous co-hosts include Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan.