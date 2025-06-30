Amazon MGM Studios is previewing Project Hail Mary, a new sci-fi film starring Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller.

Gosling portrays a middle school science teacher recruited by Eva (Huller) to save the world. He is told the sun is dying and is sent to a nearby star that might have the key to saving it.

The trailer released Monday shows Gosling waking up on the spacecraft "several light years from" his home without any memory of agreeing to this mission.

He ultimately encounters and befriends an alien.

The film takes its inspiration from Andy Weir's novel and also stars Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub.

Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters March 20.