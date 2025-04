Disney has announced that Star Wars: Starfighter is set for theatrical release in May 2027.

The standalone film will star Barbie and the Fall Guy alum Ryan Gosling and be helmed by Stranger Things co-creator and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy

"It's set in a period of time that we haven't seen explored before," Levy told the crowd at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo, according to EW.com.

Production is expected to begin this fall on the film, which will feature a new cast of characters.