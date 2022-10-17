Russell Crowe and his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, are making their red carpet debut as a couple.

The 58-year-old actor and Theriot, 31, attended the Rome Film Festival premiere of Crowe's film Poker Face on Sunday.

Crowe and Theriot were all smiles as they posed for photos. Theriot wore a strapless blue dress, with Crowe in a coordinating dark suit.

The couple reportedly met on the set of the film Broken City in 2013 and were first romantically linked in November 2020.

Crowe was previously married to Danielle Spencer and has two sons, Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, with his ex-wife.

Poker Face follows Jake Foley (Crowe), a tech billionaire and gambler who hosts a high-stakes game for his friends. In order to stay in the game, the players must share their secrets.

RZA and Elsa Pataky also star.

Poker Face is written by Crowe and Stephen M. Coates and directed by Crowe. The film opens in theaters Nov. 16.