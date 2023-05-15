The Critics Choice Association announced the nominees for this year's Real TV Awards. The winners will be announced June 15 without an in-person ceremony due to the Writers Guild of America strike.
RuPaul's Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars are both nominated for Best Competition Series. All Stars is also nominated for Best Ensemble Cast. RuPaul is nominated for Best Host for both shows and Star of the Year.
Drag queen Trixie Mattel is also nominated for hosting Trixie Motel and the show is nominated for Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden.
Other multiple nominees include Selena + Chef, nominated for Best Cooking Show, Best Host and Star of the Year. Padma Lakshmi also earned the same three nominations for Taste the Nation, with a nod to Top Chef in her Star of the Year nomination and an additional one for Best Structured Series for Taste.
Guy Fieri also has double nominations as Star of the Year for hosting Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and the show's nomination for Best Structured Series. Eugene Levy also earned Star of the Year for his first travel show, The Reluctant Traveler, also up for Best Travel/Adventure Show.
Survivor, Dancing with the Stars, Bar Rescue and the Below Deck and America's Got Talent franchises also have multiple nominations. The complete list of nominees is below courtesy of CCA:
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
The Amazing Race (CBS)
