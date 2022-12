Actress and reality TV personality Rumer Willis is pregnant with her first child.

The 34-year-old daughter of screen icons Bruce WIllis and Demi Moore shared on Instagram Monday several photos of her showing off her growing baby bump.

One image featured her musician/producer beau Derek Richard Thomas smiling broadly, while another captures him kissing her belly. A third showed Willis in silhouette near a window.

Moore celebrated the news in her own social media post.

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore wrote, sharing her daughter's pregnancy pictures.

"Love you mama," Willis replied to the remark.

"I'm into this phase for you," commented actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Congratulations!!!" said Michelle Pfeiffer.

The baby's gender and anticipated birth date have not been disclosed.

People.com said Willis and Thomas have been a couple since early this year.

Willis is known for competing on The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars, and for acting in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Empire, What Lies Ahead, 90210 and Air Strike.