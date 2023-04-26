Actress and reality TV personality Rumer Willis has given birth to her first child.

"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of," Willis posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Willis shared a photo of the sleeping newborn, who has a full head of dark hair and was nestled in khaki-colored blankets in bouncy chair.

"Pure love for this little birdie," Willis' mother, Demi Moore, remarked in the comments section.

"Omg we love her so so much," Rumer's step-mom, Emma Heming Willis said.

"Yes mama .... Magical!" said actress Hilary Duff

Willis announced in December that she and her musician/producer beau Derek Richard Thomas were expecting a baby.

The happy news arrived as Willis' family has been dealing with patriarch Bruce Willis' heartbreaking diagnoses with dementia and aphasia.