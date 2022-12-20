O'Donnell, Blake O'Donnell and his girlfriend, Teresa Westervelt, were attending the Broadway musical Phantom of the Opera when Blake O'Donnell proposed to Westervelt.
O'Donnell shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos from the family outing. Former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton was also in the audience.
"last night - my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry to him - and she said yes!!! the crowd clapped - and hillary clinton was there too- i cried all through phantom of the opera - wishing my mom was here to see it all #love #family," O'Donnell captioned the post.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.