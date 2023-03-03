Disney has released the first teaser for its upcoming supernatural comedy, Haunted Mansion, which was inspired by one of its most popular theme park attractions.

"As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I'm beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast," director Justin Simien said in a statement accompanying the clip.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can't wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction."

The contemporary movie is about a single mother and her young son who hire a sketchy crew of ghost experts to clean out their haunted house.