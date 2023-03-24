Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in 'Beso' music video
UPI News Service, 03/24/2023
Celebrity couple Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro are engaged.
The Spanish singer and the Puerto Rican singer and rapper, both 30, confirmed their engagement in their music video for "Beso," released Friday.
The "Beso" video features moments from Rosalia and Alejandro's relationship, including footage of Rosalia showing off her engagement ring and crying.
"Beso" appears on the couple's EP RR, released Friday. The album also features the songs "Vampiros" and "Promesa."
"For us it's always love first and everything else later, but we skipped that this time so we could finish RR and share it with the world," Rosalia said in a statement. "After more than three years these three songs are here and each one of them belongs to a different stage of love."
Rosalia and Alejandro were first linked in 2021 and walked the red carpet together at the Latin Grammy Awards in November.
Rosalia released her third studio album, Motomami, in March 2022, while Alejandro released his third album, Saturno, in November.
