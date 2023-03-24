Celebrity couple Rosali­a and Rauw Alejandro are engaged.

The Spanish singer and the Puerto Rican singer and rapper, both 30, confirmed their engagement in their music video for "Beso," released Friday.

The "Beso" video features moments from Rosali­a and Alejandro's relationship, including footage of Rosali­a showing off her engagement ring and crying.

"Beso" appears on the couple's EP RR, released Friday. The album also features the songs "Vampiros" and "Promesa."

"For us it's always love first and everything else later, but we skipped that this time so we could finish RR and share it with the world," Rosali­a said in a statement. "After more than three years these three songs are here and each one of them belongs to a different stage of love."

Rosali­a and Alejandro were first linked in 2021 and walked the red carpet together at the Latin Grammy Awards in November.

Rosali­a released her third studio album, Motomami, in March 2022, while Alejandro released his third album, Saturno, in November.