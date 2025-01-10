MMA and wrestling icon Ronda Rousey has announced the birth of her second daughter, sharing the news on social media Thursday.

"Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound," Rousey wrote in her announcement, appearing to reference the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

The post included a video of her two-year-old daughter, La'akea MakalapuaokalanipÅ, meeting newborn Liko'ula PÄ'Å«omahinakaipiha Browne.

Rousey, 37, shares both girls with husband Travis Browne, whom she married in 2017.

The Instagram photos show the family smiling at one another.

Rousey enjoyed great success as an MMA fighter with UFC and pro wrestler with WWE before ultimately retiring due to concussions.