Romola Garai, Dougray Scott, Amir El-Masry, David Elliot and Chris Jenks have joined the BBC drama Vigil for its second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-part drama will follow a new case investigated by police detectives Amy Silva ( Suranne Jones ) and Kirsten Longacre ( Rose Leslie ).

The story will be set in the world of the British air force and filming is to begin soon in Scotland and Morocco, the British broadcaster said.

"I'm delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning to reprise their roles as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre and am grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to take them on a thrilling new adventure," series creator and writer Tom Edge said in a statement Tuesday.

"World Productions have built a fantastic reputation for twisting, turning thrillers and this one corkscrews with the best of them."