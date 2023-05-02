Roku Channel announced new programming from star Charlie Puth, Executive Producer Sofia Vergara and returning host Jessica Alba among others. The announcements were made at the IAB Newfronts in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Makes a Record is the working title of Puth's show. Roku describes the show as "borderline-surreal scenarios" inspired by Puth's real life and career.

Vergara produces Celebrity Family Cook Off, hosted by her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. In this show, a celebrity and their family member compete in the kitchen.

Carpe DM stars Juanpa Zurita, who also executive produces. Zurita will attempt flying a jet, riding a bull, jumping a Monster Truck and more adventures in six episodes of his show.

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine produces Side Hustlers in which investors mentor entrepreneurs to launch side businesses. Special Delivery is a food competition show for at-home-delivery meals.

Alba and co-host Lizzy Mathis will return for a second season of their home renovation show Honest Renovations. The follow-up to dating show Meet Me in Paris will be Meet Me in Rome, featuring a new cast of single women.

Roku also announced a second season of The Great American Baking Show and the special The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday.

Premiere dates for the 2023-24 season will be announced at a later date.