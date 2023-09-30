Rapper Rod Wave's Utopia is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is last week's top contender, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, followed by Zach Bryan's self-titled record at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and SZA's SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Travis Scott's Utopia at No. 6, Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 7, Taylor Swift's Midnights at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and the Barbie movie soundtrack at No. 10.