Robert De Niro is set to be honored at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The Godfather Part II actor, 81, will be acknowledged with an honorary Palme d'or, a press release announced Monday.

The ceremony will take place May 13, the opening day of the festival.

"I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes...Especially now when there's so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together -- storytellers, filmmakers, fans and friends. It's like coming home," De Niro said in the statement.

De Niro's other film credits include Taxi Driver (1976), Cape Fear (1991), The Irishman (2019), Killers of the Flower Moon (2022) and more. More recently, he portrayed a former U.S. president in Zero Day on Netflix, and stars in dual roles in The Alto Knights.

"There are faces that stand in for the 7th Art, and lines of dialogue that leave an indelible mark on cinephilia," the release states. "With his interiorized style, which surfaces in a gentle smile or a harsh gaze, Robert De Niro has become a cinematic legend."

The Cannes Film Festival will run May 13 to 24. Organizers will announce the lineup Thursday.