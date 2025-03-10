Paramount+ has announced the streaming date for the film Better Man. The film premieres Tuesday on the streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unorthodox biopic of Robbie Williams portrays the British singer as a monkey. Jonno Davies performed the role for the visual effects, and Williams himself sings the songs.

Director Michael Gracey spoke to UPI about the film and said that the monkey added "an even more heightened reality' to the already heightened reality of a musical." Monkey Robbie breaks into songs singing his future hits.

UPI's review of Better Man praised the technique for upending traditional biopic movie cliches. The film depicts Williams' addictions and inspirations, but adds the absurdity of watching a realistic monkey go through them.

The film was nominated for a Best Visual Effects Oscar. It premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and opened wide Jan. 10.