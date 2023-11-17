Rob Lowe's 'Unstable' comedy gets second season on Netflix
UPI News Service, 11/17/2023
Netflix has renewed Unstable -- a comedy created by and starring real-life father and son Rob and John Owen Lowe -- for a second season.
"It's a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable. Here's to Season 2 and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way," the Lowes said in a statement Thursday.
The streaming service said production on the eight new episodes is expected to begin in Los Angeles later this month.
Season 1 co-stars Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch will be returning for Season 2.
"Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is... none of those things," a synopsis of the series said.
"Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?"
