Netflix has renewed Unstable -- a comedy created by and starring real-life father and son Rob and John Owen Lowe -- for a second season.

"It's a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable. Here's to Season 2 and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way," the Lowes said in a statement Thursday.

The streaming service said production on the eight new episodes is expected to begin in Los Angeles later this month.

Season 1 co-stars Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch will be returning for Season 2.

"Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is... none of those things," a synopsis of the series said.

"Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?"