Author R.L. Stine has announced a movie based on his young-adult novel, The Prom Queen, is now in the works at Netflix.

"Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It's based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!" Stine wrote on X Saturday.

Three films from the series premiered on the streaming service in 2021: Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

Part One notably starred a Stranger Things fan favorite Maya Hawke.

No casting for the fourth installment has been announced yet.

"A spring night...soft moonlight...five beautiful Prom Queen candidates...dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom -- these should be the ingredients for romance," a synopsis for The Prom Queen, published in 1992, said on Stine's website.

"But stir in one brutal murder -- then another, and another -- and the recipe quickly turns to horror. Lizzie McVay realizes that someone is murdering the five Prom Queen candidates one by one -- and that she may be next on the list! Can she stop the murderer before the dance is over -- for good?"