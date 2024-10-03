Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunner Patrick McKay says Season 1 of the Prime Video drama set up the world of Middle-earth while the second season -- which wraps up Thursday -- spotlights the creation of the titular talismans and the return of the villain Sauron.

The prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved tales The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit chronicles an epic battle of good versus in a medieval fantasy world filled with elves, wizards, orcs, dwarves and humans.

The show stars Charlie Vickers, Charles Edwards, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Benjamin Walker and Daniel Weyman.

"This is the story of how the rings were created. When you've heard about Lord of the Rings, it's in the title. What are the rings? Why were they created? What powers do they give those who bear them? That's a big part of Season 2," McKay told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"That ties into sort of the second big part of Season 2, which is this is Souron's season," he said, referring to the character played by Vickers.

"He was the Jack in the Box all of Season 1. Now he's out and his plan for world domination involves the creation of these rings, but he cannot create them alone. He needs the elvin da Vinci -- Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) -- to help him."

Celebrimbor has the knowledge and talent to assist Sauron with his project, but rightfully doesn't trust him and is reluctant to do so.

"To get Celebrimbor to do his evil will, Souron is going to manipulate and gaslight him," McKay said.

"It becomes this crazy, two-hander psychological thriller that is kind of the heart of the season that is really thrilling, with some incredible performances."

Edwards described the men's relationship as being based on mutual need.

"We see them working as workmates, which is their primary relationship, to achieve an ideal," he said.

"They're office buddies," Vickers laughed.

"But working on a BIG thing," Edwards added. "We see them spending a lot of time together and the games they start to play with each other's heads."

Vickers said it was artistically fun and fulfilling to play out that tension and isolation.

"We were really lucky to be able to do it," he said.

"We filmed it chronologically. We were in, basically, the same room for months, and then we were coming in everyday, picking up almost where we left off, and, just kind of exploring and seeing what would happen with the same crew. It was all very specific and detailed. It was a real pleasure."

The actors said the meticulously crafted wigs and costumes they wore went a long way towards getting them into character.

"It provides you with so much. It's that thing of inspiration," Vickers noted.

"It is another thing that adds to your imagination as an actor and the work and level of detail and craftsmanship is just unsurpassed," he added. "The costumes really dictate what you can and can't do as an actor. You trip a lot."

"Long robes going downstairs, for example," Edwards chuckled.

"They're beautifully made, but impractical for modern life," Vickers quipped, acknowledging one does hold himself differently when wearing medieval garb.

"There's no slouching..." Vickers began, with Edwards finishing, "... in an elven robe."