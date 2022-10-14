British rock 'n' roll legend Ringo Starr announced he has a rebound case of the coronavirus and is canceling all of his upcoming shows.

"I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo," the 82-year-old artist tweeted Thursday.

The former Beatle was previously diagnosed with the virus earlier this month, prompting him to postpone several concerts in Minnesota and Canada.

But this Monday, he declared on Instagram he was feeling better, tested negative and was ready to perform again on Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle and Portland respectively.

He still had five more dates on his tour in California and Mexico.