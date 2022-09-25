Pop star Rihanna has been tapped to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The National Football League game is to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music said in a statement Sunday.

"Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak performed at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.