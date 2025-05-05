Adam DeVine, Walton Goggins and other Righteous Gemstones actors said goodbye to the show Sunday, the same day as the series finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedy series, created by and starring Danny McBride , concluded after four seasons on HBO.

DeVine, who portrays Kelvin on the show, expressed gratitude for his experiences in an Instagram post Sunday.

"What a ride!" he wrote. "The Righteous Gemstones comes to an end tonight! My life has completely changed while on this show. I was married, had a son, and made lifelong friends. Thank you to the best boss in the world, Danny McBride, and the entire Rough House Pictures team. You've taught me so much."

"To the cast and crew who have become brothers and sisters, I love you," he continued. "It's an end of an era, and there will never be another show in my lifetime like it. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Enjoy the final episode!"

His co-star Tony Cavalero, who portrays Keefe in the series, commented on DeVine's post.

"Buddy, I'm speechless!" he said. "Working with you and the team has been a dream come true! I feel so lucky to have formed unbreakable bonds with you all."

Kelvin and Keefe get married in the season finale.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Righteous Gemstones follows the misadventures of televangelist siblings Kelvin, Jesse (McBride) and Judy (Edi Patterson), led by their father, John Goodman 's Eli Gemstone.

Patterson also posted a "photo dump" on Instagram to commemorate the show's close.

"Nothing can capture the magic," she said. "I'm friggin' beside myself with how much I love these people and how much I love this show. I poured my whole heart and soul into Judy G, and man am I eternally grateful I got to do that."

Cassidy Freeman, who portrays Amber in the show, said she was "overcome with gratitude and disbelief that this home, this family, this reality that held us all through so many big life moments and global moments is coming to an end."

"Each goodbye feels crazy," she said.

Walton Goggins, who played Baby Billy in the series, said that "each day (was) better than the one before."

"I love you one and all. What a privilege to be counted among you. You are all righteous gemstones."

Goggins also recently starred in Season 3 of the HBO series The White Lotus.