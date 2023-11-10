Rick Astley has released a new music video.

The 57-year-old singer shared a video for his song "Forever and More" on Thursday.

The "Forever and More" video shows Astley and his team respond to different crises, including a bar fight and a cat stuck in a tree. The group helps resolve the situations by performing music.

Shaun of the Dead and Star Trek actor Simon Pegg directed the video.

"We had such a great time filming this and it is truly thanks to @simonpegg who brought all the positive vibes with great storytelling!" Astley wrote on social media.

Astley had teased his collaboration with Pegg in a video in October.

"Forever and More" appears on Astley's album Are We There Yet?, released in October. The album also features the singles "Dippin My Feet" and "Never Gonna Stop."

Astley will promote Are We There Yet? with a new tour in 2024.