Season 4 of Resident Alien and the new series Revival are coming to SYFY on June 6 and June 12, respectively, the network announced Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resident Alien Season 4 will also air on USA Network, a press release states. The show stars Alan Tudyk as Harry, an alien living on Earth until he is held in a Grey Moonbase prison.

Meanwhile, "a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth passing himself off as the real Harry," an official synopsis reads.

Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, Judah Prehn, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Janna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn and Edi Patterson also star.

The show is adapted from Dark Horse comics.

Revival, meanwhile, follows the happenings in a rural Wisconsin town after "the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves."

"But this is no zombie story as the 'revived' appear and act just like they once were," a synopsis reads.

The show was also inspired by comics. Tim Seeley and Mike Norton created the Image Comics series upon which the television adaptation is based.