Retta to star in pilot for NBC drama 'Murder By the Book'
UPI News Service, 01/18/2023
Comedian Retta is set to star in the pilot NBC drama Murder By the Book.
"The pilot got the green light and I couldn't be more thrilled," Retta captioned a gallery of media reports about the show she posted Tuesday on Instagram.
Jenna Bans -- whose credits include Grey's Anatomy and Scandal -- and Bill Krebs -- who worked on Good Girls and The Family -- are writing and producing Murder By the Book.
"A big city Instafamous book reviewer takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town," NBC said in a synopsis of the show.
Retta is best known for her roles in Ugliest House in America, Parks and Recreation and Good Girls.
