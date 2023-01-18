Comedian Retta is set to star in the pilot NBC drama Murder By the Book.

"The pilot got the green light and I couldn't be more thrilled," Retta captioned a gallery of media reports about the show she posted Tuesday on Instagram.

Jenna Bans -- whose credits include Grey's Anatomy and Scandal -- and Bill Krebs -- who worked on Good Girls and The Family -- are writing and producing Murder By the Book.

"A big city Instafamous book reviewer takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town," NBC said in a synopsis of the show.

Retta is best known for her roles in Ugliest House in America, Parks and Recreation and Good Girls.