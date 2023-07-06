FX released the trailer for Reservation Dogs Season 3 on Thursday. The season premieres Aug. 2 on Hulu.

After their trip to Los Angeles, the Reservation Dogs return, only without Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai). Bear is wandering by himself, but still seeing visions of Spirit (Dallas Goldtooth), who tries to impart wisdom Bear doesn't understand.

Back home, returning Reservation Dogs Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor) accept their punishments for running away. Even Jackie (Elva Guerra) gets punished by association.

Elora Danan requests her birth certificate so she can apply to school. Graham Greene appears as a man Bear meets in his travels.

Creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi and Executive Producer Garrett Basch announced Season 3 would be the show's last one week ago.