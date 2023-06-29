FX and the creators of Reservation Dogs announced on Thursday that the show will end with its forthcoming third season. Season 3 premieres Aug. 2 on Hulu.

Co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi confirmed the news with Executive Producer Garrett Basch via FX. FX responded in a statement.

"We support Sterlin and Taika's decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy," FX said in the announcement.

Reservation Dogs stars Devery Jacobs, D'Pharoah Woon-A Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis and Elva Guerra as Native American teens growing up in Oklahoma. Zahn McClarnon, Sarah Podemski, Dallas Goldtooth and Gary Farmer also star.

The show has won a Peabody Award, two Independent Spirit Awards and a Gotham Award, and nominations from the Television Critics Association, Critics Choice Association, Golden Globes and more since its premiere in 2021.

The New York Times, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Vulture and Rolling Stone named Reservation Dogs the Best Show of 2022.

Two episodes premiere Aug. 2 with new episodes premiering weekly. That makes Sept. 27 the series finale.