Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Reptile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reptile is co-written and directed by Grant Singer, a director known for his music videos with The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and other artists.

"Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows the detective (del Toro) investigate Timberlake's character, the boyfriend of the murdered real estate agent.

Reptile will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The film will start streaming Oct. 6 on Netflix.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Del Toro and Silverstone previously collaborated on the 1997 film Hardened Baggage.

Reptile marks Timberlake's first live-action film role since the 2021 drama Palmer.