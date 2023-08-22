Rihanna is a mom of two.

TMZ reported Monday that Rihanna , 35, welcomed her second child with her partner A$AP Rocky earlier this month.

Unnamed sources told TMZ Rihanna gave birth to a son Aug. 3 in Los Angeles. The baby boy's name begins with "R."

People also reported the birth, citing unnamed sources.

Entertainment Tonight reported Rihanna and A$AP Rocky don't have "any immediate plans to debut the new baby," according to unnamed sources.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first linked in early 2020 and welcomed their first child together, son RZA, in May 2022.

Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy in February following her halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII.