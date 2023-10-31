Milo Ventimiglia is a married man.

Us Weekly reported Monday that the This is Us actor, 46, married model Jarah Mariano, 38, earlier this year.

The couple secretly wed at a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Entertainment Weekly and People confirmed the news.

Ventimiglia and Mariano were first linked in 2022 after they appeared in a photo together on a friend's Instagram Stories.

Ventimiglia previously told People that he tries to keep his personal life private.

"I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work," the actor said in 2017.

"I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn't take away from the experience of the men that I play," he added. "I don't know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else's."

Ventimiglia played Jack Pearson on This is Us, which had a six-season run on NBC from 2016 to 2022. Mariano is known for her modeling work with Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret.