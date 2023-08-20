Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley has married singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff at Parker's Garage on Long Beach Island in New Jersey, according to multiple news outlets.

The New York Post, TMZ and People.com reported that the couple exchanged wedding vows at the formal affair on Saturday evening after about two years as a couple.

Guests included Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz and Cara Delevingne.

Qualley wore a long white halter gown with a deep V-neck and a veil, while Antonoff chose a black tuxedo for the occasion.

Qualley is the daughter of Four Weddings and a Funeral actress Andie Macdowell.