Celebrity couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today reported Monday that Tatum, 43, and Kravitz, 34, recently got engaged after two years of dating.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news.

Tatum and Kravitz attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween party Saturday, where Kravitz was seen wearing a ring on her left hand, according to People.

The couple were first linked in 2021 after meeting on the set of Kravitz's upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Kravitz had nothing but praise for Tatum in an interview with GQ published in November 2022, calling him "a wonderful human."

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she added. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman, from whom she split in December 2020.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!