Renee Rapp is back with new music.

The singer, 25, performed her song "Shy" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday.

The track appears on her new album Bite Me, which dropped Friday.

Rapp's performance included an elaborate set. She began singing seated on a desk inside an apparent apartment.

"Baby ruin my life. I want it bad I swear. And I'm really not scared, just a little bit shy," she sings.

As the song continues she climbs through the window and onto a fire escape.

Her album also includes the songs "Leave Me Alone," "Mad," "Why is She Still Here?" "Sometimes," "Kiss it Kiss it," "Good Girl," "I Can't Have You Around Me Anymore," "At Least I'm Hot," "I Think I Like You Better When You're Gone," "That's So Funny" and "You'd Like That Wouldn't You."

"The whole time making this I felt equal parts confident and equal parts embarrassed," she said in a post announcing the record. "I wanted to be brutally honest but I didn't want to be judged too hard. I wanted to poke-fun but I also wanted to be taken seriously."

She said that her sophomore album represents a contrast from her first, adding that it was "written for me and was made for you."

The release arrives ahead of her upcoming tour, which kicks off in Colorado on Sept. 23 and winds down in March in London.

She released her album Snow Angel in 2023.