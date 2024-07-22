All seven seasons of Homicide: Life on the Street will stream on Peacock beginning in August, the streaming platform announced Monday.

The drama series, which first aired in 1993, follows the work of the Baltimore homicide department and was inspired by Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, a book by David Simon.

Peacock will stream a remastered version of the show, which initially aired on NBC, beginning Aug. 19.

Homicide: Life on the Street received 17 Emmy nominations and four awards, including Lead Actor in a Drama Series, in 1998, for Andre Braugher's portrayal of Frank Pembleton.

Braugher, who died in December, is one of a few cast members who recently passed away. Richard Belzer, who portrayed John Munch, died in February 2023, while Ned Beatty, who played Stanley Bolander, died in 2021.

The streaming platform will also release the 2000 movie, Homicide: The Movie, which served as the show's ending.