"Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," a synopsis said.
"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."
Chalamet also recently hosted Saturday Night Live. He will soon be seen in the fantasy movie, Wonka.
