Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher walked the red carpet Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old actress and 44-year-old actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of their film Your Place or Mine at Regency Village Theatre.

Witherspoon and Kutcher were all smiles as they posed for photos together. Witherspoon wore a strapless blue peplum dress, while Kutcher sported a dark suit and blue shirt.

Director Aline Brosh Mckenna and fellow cast members Tig Notaro and Griffin Matthews also attended the event.

Your Place or Mine is a romantic comedy following Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), two best friends who realize they might have feelings for each other after they swap houses for a week.

Witherspoon discussed the film during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying she and Kutcher sent each other videos every day ahead of filming in an effort to get to know each other better.

"We didn't really know each other when we started the movie, so about a month before we started the movie, I FaceTimed him and said, 'I think we kinda need to get to know each other, because in the movie, we've known each other for 20 years,'" the actress recalled.

"I was like, 'Every day, I want you to send me a video with something about your life, and I'm going to send you a video with something about my life.' And so we did. It was really fun," she said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Your Place or Mine premieres Feb. 10 on Netflix, which released a trailer for the film in January.