'Red, White, & Royal Blue' trailer brings Casey McQuiston novel to life
UPI News Service, 07/06/2023
Amazon is teasing the new film Red, White, & Royal Blue.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Video shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.
Red, White, & Royal Blue is based on the Casey McQuiston novel of the same name.
The film follows the rivalry-turned-romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the president of the United States (Uma Thurman), and British royal Prince Henry (Galitzine).
"Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn't really been an issue, until a disastrous -- and very public -- altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged 'truce.' But as Alex and Henry's icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected," an official synopsis reads.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.