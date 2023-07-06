Amazon is teasing the new film Red, White, & Royal Blue.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.

Red, White, & Royal Blue is based on the Casey McQuiston novel of the same name.

The film follows the rivalry-turned-romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the president of the United States (Uma Thurman), and British royal Prince Henry (Galitzine).

"Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn't really been an issue, until a disastrous -- and very public -- altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged 'truce.' But as Alex and Henry's icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected," an official synopsis reads.

Red, White, & Royal Blue is written by Matthew Lopez and Ted Malawer and directed by Lopez. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter serve as producers.

The film premieres Aug. 11 on Prime Video.