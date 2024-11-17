The Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evans yuletide action-comedy, Red One, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $34 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 with $7.4 million is Venom: The Last Dance, followed by The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at No. 3 with $5.4 million, Heretic at No. 4 with $5.2 million and The Wild Robot at No. 5 with $4.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Smile 2 at No. 6 with $2.95 million, Conclave at No. 7 with $2.85 million, Hello, Love, Again at No. 8 with $2.32 million, A Real Pain at No. 9 with $2.3 million and Anora at No. 10 with $1.8 million.