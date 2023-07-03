Netflix is teasing new episodes of Record of Ragnarok.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for Season 2, Part 2, of the anime series Sunday.

Record of Ragnarok is based on the Shinya Umeura and Takumi Fukui manga of the same name.

The show follows "13 one-on-one battles between representatives of gods and humans" that will determine the fate of humanity.

The trailer shows the valkyrie Buddha represent humanity in a battle against the god of misfortune, Zerofuku.

Previous battles included Lu Bu vs. Thor, Adam vs. Zeus, and Kojiro Saski vs. Poseidon.

Record of Ragnarok premiered on Netflix in 2021.

Season 2, Part 1 was released in January, with Part 2 to premiere July 12.