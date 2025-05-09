Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson have teamed up a new song.

The trio debuted "Trailblazer" at the Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday, and officially released the song Friday.

"Talk about a trailblazer," they sing. "Cuttin' one path at a time. Running like a dream chaser, livin' on a prayer and a rhyme."

Their song acknowledges the women country singers "who paved the way for us," McEntire wrote in a social media post promoting the single.

Many fans praised the song.

"This is what I love about country music," one YouTube comment reads. "It's not the person with the newest album is the queen or king. Country remembers and celebrates the past and the future thanks (to) the trailblazers that came before. No competition on who's the biggest queen."

Wilson was the night's big winner at the ACM Awards. She was named Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, while her album Whirlwind was recognized as the Album of the Year.

McEntire hosted the show for the 18th time.

Lambert also performed her 2024 song "Run" and her 2005 track "Kerosene" with the night's most-nominated artist, Ella Langley.