The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 is coming in July.

Bravo shared a premiere date, July 16, and a teaser for the season Monday.

Season 14 is a reboot of the reality series that features new cast members Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons.

The season will follow an "all-new group of seven dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world."

Bravo introduced the cast at BravoCon in October.