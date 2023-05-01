'Real Housewives of New York City' reboot to premiere in July
UPI News Service, 05/01/2023
The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 is coming in July.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bravo shared a premiere date, July 16, and a teaser for the season Monday.
Season 14 is a reboot of the reality series that features new cast members Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons.
The season will follow an "all-new group of seven dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world."
Bravo introduced the cast at BravoCon in October.
Bravo is also developing a second series featuring former cast members from the original RHONY. The cast has included Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and other women throughout the years.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.