Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Monica Garcia has welcomed baby No. 5.

In a reel posted to Instagram Thursday, the television personality shared snippets of herself and boyfriend Braxton Knight holding the newborn, their first child together as a couple.

"Getting pregnant at 40 was never the plan, but just like the last couple years of my life, nothing has gone to plan," Garcia shared. "Dear God and body... thank you. Thank you for holding this baby safely through nine months and a delivery. So very grateful. I will miss this so much . Every hiccup and every kick felt."

She and ex-husband Mike Fowler share four other children -- Bri, 19, Jaidyn, 14, West, 8, and Kendall, 7.

Garcia and Knight previously experienced a miscarriage in 2024.

Garcia starred in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4. She left the show after it was discovered she was involved with an Instagram account that was trolling the other cast members.